Willie Kimani killing: A timeline
Friday October 18 2019
In 2016, three men – lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and their taxi driver Joseph Muiruri – disappeared after they were last seen at a police station in Syokimau. That morning, Kimani and Mwenda had attended a court session in Mavoko for a case Mwenda had filed a against a police officer. Two weeks later, the bodies of the three men were found nearly 100km away in a river in Ol Donyo Sabuk.
Four Administration Police officers and a police informer, Peter Kamau, were charged with their murder. Three years later, Kamau confesses about how the four were killed.
Here is a timeline of events that led to the deaths of Kimani, Mwenda and Muiruri, according to Kamau's confession, which Chief Inspector Geoffrey Kinyua read in court last week.
Read the full story here.