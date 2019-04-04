10 bank robbers shot dead in Brazil

By AFP

SAO PAULO

At least 10 bank robbers were shot dead Thursday after Brazilian military police busted a gang trying to blow up ATM machines near Sao Paulo, officials said.

A manhunt is under way for the rest of the assailants after they fled two banks in Guararema municipality, 80 kilometers northeast of Brazil's biggest city, the Sao Paulo state government said in a statement.

Some of the attackers forced their way into a house where they held the occupants hostage. The hostages were later freed by military police.

Around 25 assailants were involved in the early morning raid, according to the statement.

During a search of the area police found seven rifles, four pistols, explosives and bullet-proof vests.