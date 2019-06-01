Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera declined to comment on a motive for the shooting.

The 12 people killed when a gunman fired on his colleagues at a municipal building in the US city of Virginia Beach have been named.

City manager Dave Hansen said the victims - 11 local authority workers and one contractor - "leave a void we will never be able to fill".

The gunman shot indiscriminately before dying in a gun battle with police.

DISGRUNTLED

He has been identified as DeWayne Craddock and described by police as a disgruntled city employee.

Authorities said they would only refer to him by name once, in order to focus attention on the victims.

The municipal workers killed were Laquita Brown; Tara Gallagher; Mary Louise Gayle; Alexander Gusev; Katherine Nixon; Richard Nettleton; Christopher Kelly Rapp; Ryan Keith Cox; Joshua Hardy; Michelle Langer and Robert Williams.

Robert Williams had worked for the authority for 41 years, the news conference was told, while Christopher Rapp had been there for only 11 months.

CONTRACTOR

The contractor was identified as Herbert Snelling.

"Today we all grieve," Mr Hansen said.

At least three people are known to have been wounded, including a police officer whose life was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Martin O'Grady, director of trauma at Virginia Beach General Hospital, told reporters all three are in a stable condition and still receiving treatment, he added.

Police said Craddock, 40, had been employed as an engineer with the city's public utilities department for 15 years.

According to AP news agency he had served in the military and was described by neighbours as quiet and "rarely smiling".

FIRED

Some US media had reported that the gunman had recently been fired, or was about to be fired. But Mr Hansen said he was an employee at the time and had a security pass to enter the building.

Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera declined to comment on a motive for the shooting.

Police previously said the gunman had used a .45-calibre semi-automatic pistol equipped with a sound suppressor and high-capacity magazines. Mr Cervera said other weapons were recovered at the scene and at the gunman's home, but did not give details.