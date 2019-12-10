alexa Chile military plane disappears with 38 aboard - Daily Nation
Chile military plane disappears with 38 aboard

Tuesday December 10 2019

Chile military plane

A Chilean military plane has disappeared on its way to Antarctica. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 



  • It was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers.
AFP
By AFP
A military plane with 38 people aboard disappeared Monday after taking off from the south of the country for a base in Antarctica, the Chilean Air Force said.

"A C-130 Hercules aircraft took off at 16:55 (19:55 GMT) from the city of Punta Arenas to the President Eduardo Frei Antarctic Base... 38 people are traveling," the Air Force said in a statement.

It was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers.

After the plane lost contact, officials launched sent out a search and rescue team.

More to follow.