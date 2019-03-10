 12 dead in Colombia plane crash - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

Mayor and family among 12 dead in Colombia plane crash

Sunday March 10 2019

Colombia place crash

A handout picture shows members of civil defence at the site of a plane DC-3 crash in San Martin, north east of Colombia, on March 9 , 2019. PHOTO | HO | COLOMBIA'S CIVIL DEFENSE PRESS OFFICE | AFP 

In Summary

  • Among the victims was the mayor of the municipality of Taraira, Doris Villegas, and her husband and daughter, as well as the owner of the aircraft, pilot Jaime Carrillo.
  • The Defensa Civil emergency services put the death toll at 12, with director Colonel Jorge Martinez suggesting an engine failure could have caused the crash.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

BOGOTA,

A plane crash in Colombia killed 12 people on Saturday, including a mayor and her family, aviation and emergency services said.

The Douglas DC-3 aircraft, an American-made twin-engine propeller plane that was first produced in the 1930s, crashed in the center-east of the country on a flight between the towns of San Jose del Guaviare and Villavicencio. A fire department official told AFP it then caught fire.

"Unfortunately... there were no survivors," the Aeronautica Civil aviation authority said, adding that the wreckage was found close to Villavicencio.

VICTIMS

Among the victims was the mayor of the municipality of Taraira, Doris Villegas, and her husband and daughter, as well as the owner of the aircraft, pilot Jaime Carrillo, co-pilot Jaime Herrera and an aviation technician identified as Alex Moreno.

Related Content

President Ivan Duque paid tribute to the victims on Twitter.

"My solidarity with the families," he wrote.

ENGINE FAILURE

The Defensa Civil emergency services put the death toll at 12, with director Colonel Jorge Martinez suggesting an engine failure could have caused the crash.

"At the moment of flying over the municipality of San Martin, an engine turns off and the pilot ... tries to land ... but it gets out of control," he theorized to RCN news channel.

But Aeronautica Civil gave no details on a cause and asked the press to show restraint in using images circulating on social media "out of respect for the victims and their families."

Meanwhile, the fire department confirmed the flight had not faced unfavorable weather conditions.

The plane was operated by Laser Aereo, a cargo and passenger transport company. Contacted by the AFP, the company declined to comment on the accident.

Related Stories

29/10/2018

Indonesian plane crashes with 188 aboard

Plane lost contact with ground control a few minutes after take-off, as it was crossing the sea.

  • 9/12/2018 7 killed in Sudan plane crash
  • 14/2/2019 Kenyan, 4 foreigners killed in Londiani plane crash
  • 5 days ago A timeline: Air disasters that have rocked Kenya