Twenty people have now died in days of sectarian riots in New Delhi, with 189 people wounded, including around 60 by gunshot, the director of the hospital treating most of those affected said Wednesday.

"The death toll stands at 20,189 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Around 60 have gunshot wounds," Sunil Kumar from the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital told AFP.

Meanwhile, Delhi's chief minister called Wednesday on the Indian government to impose a curfew and deploy the army in areas of the capital affected by the riots.

"I have been in touch (with) large no of people whole night. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army (should) be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.