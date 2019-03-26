By AFP

LONDON,

Three junior British ministers quit Monday over Brexit, defying Prime Minister Theresa May to support a plan to give MPs a bigger say over leaving the EU.

Foreign Office minister Alistair Burt and health minister Steve Brine resigned, a government source told AFP, while business minister Richard Harrington announced his decision to leave government on Twitter.

They were among 30 members of May's Conservative party who defied her to vote in favour of a motion giving MPs control of parliamentary business later this week to try to come up with an alternative Brexit plan.

In his resignation letter, Harrington said the government's approach was "playing roulette with the lives and livelihoods of the vast majority of people in this country".

He said he would do "all I can" to avoid Britain leaving the EU with no deal.