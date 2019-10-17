alexa 35 foreigners dead in Saudi bus crash: state media - Daily Nation
35 foreigners dead in Saudi bus crash: state media

Thursday October 17 2019

Saudi accident

Saudi ambulances carrying injured pilgrims arrive at an emergency hospital in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, on September 24, 2015, following a stampede that left at least 717 pilgrims dead and hundreds wounded. 35 foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near the holy city of Medina on October 16, 2019. PHOTO | MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH | AFP  

In Summary

  • A private chartered bus collided with a heavy vehicle in Medina, police say.
  • The injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital, SPA added, and authorities have launched an investigation.
AFP
By AFP
Riyadh,

Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near the Muslim holy city of Medina, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

The accident on Wednesday involved a collision between "a private chartered bus... with a heavy vehicle (loader)" near the western Saudi Arabian city, a spokesman for Medina police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Those involved were Arab and Asian pilgrims, according to local media, who carried pictures of the bus engulfed in flames and with its windows blown out.

The injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital, SPA added, and authorities have launched an investigation.

The accident comes after four British pilgrims were killed and 12 others injured in Saudi Arabia when their bus collided with a fuel tanker in April 2018. They were on their way to the holy city of Mecca.

In January 2017, six Britons, including a two-month-old baby, were killed in a minibus on their way to Medina after making a pilgrimage to Mecca.

TOURISM

As part of efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy, the ultra-conservative kingdom wants to foster a year-round religious tourism sector that includes millions of pilgrims.

Up until last month, the country only issued visas to Muslim pilgrims, foreign workers and recently to spectators at sporting or cultural events, but tourists are now allowed to visit as part of the drive to prepare the biggest Arab economy for a post-oil era.

In September 2015, a stampede killed up to 2,300 worshippers -- including hundreds of Iranians -- in the worst disaster ever to strike the Hajj annual pilgrimage.

Earlier that month, 100 people were killed when a construction crane toppled into a courtyard of Mecca's Grand Mosque.