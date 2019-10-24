alexa 39 dead in lorry were Chinese: British media - Daily Nation
39 dead in lorry were Chinese: British media

Thursday October 24 2019

Essex bodies

Police officers in a forensic suits are photographed at the scene with a lorry, believed to have originated from Bulgaria, and found to be containing 39 dead bodies, inside a police cordon after being discovered at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, east of London, on October 23, 2019. PHOTO | BEN STANSALL | AFP 

In Summary

  • The local Essex Police force, which is working with immigration officials, said their initial priority was to try to identify the victims, thought to be 38 adults and one teenager.

  • The truck was moved Wednesday to a more secure location at the nearby Tilbury docks so the bodies could be removed.

AFP
By AFP
London

The 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain were Chinese nationals, British media outlets reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The victims were discovered in a container on the back of a truck in Grays, east of London, on Wednesday, shortly after arriving by ferry from Belgium.

The local Essex Police force, which is working with immigration officials, said their initial priority was to try to identify the victims, thought to be 38 adults and one teenager.

The truck was moved Wednesday to a more secure location at the nearby Tilbury docks so the bodies could be removed.

Essex Police and the Chinese embassy in London did not respond to requests for comment.

In 2000, the bodies of 58 clandestine Chinese immigrants were discovered in a Dutch truck at the southeastern English port of Dover. Two people survived.