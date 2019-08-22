They were released on a promise to appear in court.

The suspects face charges ranging from breach of peace to public indecency.

By NATION REPORTER

Police in the US arrested six people, all aged above 60, for allegedly having group sex in a public area.

The five elderly men and an 85-year-old woman were arrested after police received complaints of inappropriate behaviour in a park in Fairfield, Connecticut during the week of August 12th, the Connecticut Post reported.

Police conducted surveillance in and around the open space area and arrested the six suspects.

According to the Connecticut Post, the park was being publicised on the internet as an area for people to meet and have sex.

