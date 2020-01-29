Airlines halt, reduce China flights

By AFP

A number of airlines say they are halting or reducing flights to China as the country struggles to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

China has advised its citizens to postpone trips abroad and cancelled overseas group tours, while several countries have urged their citizens to avoid travel to China if possible.

The coronavirus epidemic has killed 132 people, infected nearly 6,000, and spread to some 15 countries.

Here is a list of airlines that have announced changes:

Air France suspended its three weekly flights to Wuhan on January 24, but as of Wednesday morning said it was maintaining its 23 weekly flights to Beijing and Shanghai.

British Airways said it had suspended all its flights to and from mainland China. The airline flies daily from London's Heathrow airport to Shanghai and Beijing.

The airline said it had taken the move following advice from the government against all but essential travel to China.

The Hong Kong-based carrier said Tuesday it would progressively reduce capacity by 50 percent or more on its routes to mainland China from Thursday through to the end of March.

The reduction concerns both Cathay Pacific and its Cathay Dragon subsidiary.

Finnair, which offers many connections between Europe and Asia, said Tuesday that the suspension of group travel from China was leading it to suspend some flights beginning February 5 through most of March.

For the moment it will continue daily flights to Beijing and Shanghai, two daily flights to Hong Kong, and two flights a week to Guangzhou.

Indonesia's Lion Air Group, Southeast Asia's biggest carrier by fleet size, is halting all its flights to and from China owing to the deadly coronavirus, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

The suspension, which affects routes to 15 different Chinese cities, goes in to effect from February 1 until further notice.

Indonesia attracts more than one million Chinese tourists annually and hosts tens of thousands of guest workers.

US carrier United Airlines said Tuesday it will trim its service to China from the United States in light of a big drop in demand following a call by US health officials to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

United said certain flights to Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai beginning February 1 through February 8 from three US cities were affected.