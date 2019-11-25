By AFP

More by this Author

London,

At least 143 demonstrators were killed across Iran since leaders ordered security forces to stamp out protests that followed fuel price rises on November 15, Amnesty International said Monday.

"According to credible reports... those killed include at least 143 people," said the London-based rights group. "The deaths have resulted almost entirely from the use of firearms."

TEAR GAS

It said one person reportedly died after inhaling tear gas, another after being beaten. Amnesty "believes that the death toll is significantly higher" and was still investigating, it said.

Amnesty, which last week gave a death toll of more than 100, called for the international community to condemn the bloodshed.

"The international community's cautious and muted response to the unlawful killing of protesters is woefully inadequate," said Philip Luther, Amnesty's research and advocacy head for the Middle East.

Advertisement

SHOOTING PROTESTERS