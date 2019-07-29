alexa At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot - Daily Nation
At least 52 dead in Brazil prison riot

Monday July 29 2019

Brazil jail violence

Relatives of inmates ask for information at the main gate of the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex after a riot left at least 60 people killed and several injured, in Manaus, Amazonia state, Brazil. PHOTO | MARCIO SILVA | AFP 

In Summary

  • Most of the victims were killed by asphyxiation, the state government said.
  • The federal government dispatched reinforcements to boost security in the jails.
AFP
By AFP
Rio de Janeiro,

At least 52 inmates were killed in a prison riot in northern Brazil on Monday as rival gang factions fought each other, an official said.

Sixteen of the dead were decapitated in the second major eruption of violence to rock the country's severely overpopulated and deadly prison system in as many months.

Fighting broke out in the Altamira Regional Recovery Center at around 7:00 am (1000 GMT), an official from the Para state government's penitentiary department told AFP.
Two guards were taken hostage during the clashes that ended at around midday. They were eventually freed.

GANG DISPUTE

Footage broadcast by SBT Altamira purportedly showed thick black smoke rising from the prison compound and people sitting on the roof of a building.

Also Read

In May, at least 55 prisoners were killed in several jails in the neighbouring state of Amazonas in violence also blamed on an apparent gang dispute.

Most of the victims were killed by asphyxiation, the state government said at the time.

The federal government dispatched reinforcements to boost security in the jails.

GANG VIOLENCE

Brazil has the world's third largest prison population after the United States and China, with 726,712 inmates as of June 2016, according to official statistics.

The population is double the capacity of the nation's jails, which in the same year was estimated to be 368,049 inmates.

The federal government had been expected to add another 115,000 inmates by the end of 2018, Human Rights Watch said in a recent report.

Along with severe overcrowding and gang violence, riots and breakout attempts in Brazil's prisons are not uncommon.