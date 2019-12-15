By AFP

La Paz

Bolivia's interim president Jeanine Anez has said an arrest warrant will soon be issued against former president Evo Morales, who has received asylum in neighbouring Argentina.

Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, fled the country after nearly 14 years in power.

He lost military support during weeks of violence that followed what international monitors said were deeply flawed elections.

"An arrest warrant is going to be issued in the next few days", Anez told reporters Saturday, adding that Morales would be investigated for alleged crimes of sedition and terrorism.

PENDING COUNTS

If he returns to Bolivia he "knows that he has to give answers to the country (since) he has counts pending under the law."

Morales left Bolivia last month and initially received asylum in Mexico.

On Thursday he reached Argentina where the new leftist government of President Alberto Fernandez gave him refuge.

Morales claims he was overthrown in a right-wing coup, and while in Mexico kept up a daily campaign against the interim government in interviews and on Twitter.