British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care in hospital with coronavirus after his condition worsened, according reports by the UK media.

Mr Johnson had been admitted to hospital for further tests Sunday evening, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Johnson on March 27 said he was experiencing mild symptoms of the virus and had to self-isolate. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said via Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth on Monday thanked frontline workers in their efforts against the pandemic. "We will succeed. We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again," she told the nation.

The UK's death toll has increased to 4,934, as worldwide cases jump to 1,266,782 - 69,177 people have died and 261,132 have recovered.

More to follow...