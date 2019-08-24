By BBC

The British Airways strike next month is to cause at least five consecutive days of flight cancellations.

BA pilots announced three days of strikes - taking place on 9, 10 and 27 September - in a dispute over pay.

Despite the first strikes being on 9 and 10 September, some customers flying between the 8th and 12th have been told their flight has been cancelled - and to rebook or get a refund.

One customer told the BBC their flight on 25 September had been cancelled.

ALTERNATIVE ARRANGEMENTS

Many people have said they have been unable to get through to BA to make alternative arrangements.

BA says it carries 145,000 customers every day - with a fleet of more than 280 aircraft - and a BA plane takes off from somewhere in the world every 90 seconds.

BA said in a statement: "We are doing absolutely everything we can to prevent this unfair action from taking place and ruining our customers' travel plans.

"Airlines have a very complex operation and during times of widespread disruption, there can be knock-on effects onto flights on other days."

Customers have reported receiving emails late on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday morning informing them their flight had been cancelled.

Many have taken to social media to complain that they have been unable to rebook via the website or get through on BA's phone lines.

HONEYMOON

Abby Deem, 32, from Cambridge said her honeymoon plans had been "ruined" after her business class flight to Mauritius on 9 September was cancelled.

"We've been looking forward to this flight for a year," she said.

"Neither of us have ever had the luxury to travel business class, and after the wedding it seemed the perfect way to start our honeymoon."

She said she felt sick when her fiance Jonathan got a text to say the flight had been cancelled.