 British MPs reject Brexit alternative options - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

British MPs reject Brexit alternative options

Thursday March 28 2019

Theresa May

A handout photograph taken and released by the UK Parliament on March 27, 2019 shows Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions question and answer session in the House of Commons in London. PHOTO | MARK DUFFY | AFP 

In Summary

  • A call for a referendum to endorse any deal was rejected by 295 to 268 votes.
Advertisement
By BBC
More by this Author

None of MPs' eight proposed options for Brexit have secured clear backing following a vote in the House of Commons.

Calls for a customs union with the EU were rejected by 272 to 264 votes while a call for a referendum to endorse any deal was rejected by 295 to 268 votes.

Brexit Secretary Steven Barclay said the results strengthened ministers' view their deal was "the best option".

He said a "wide variety of options" had been considered and it was clear there was no "simple way forward".

The options were: No Deal, Customs union, Common Market 2.0, EEA/Efta without customs union, Contingent preferential arrangements, Confirmatory public vote, Revocation to avoid no deal , Labour’s alternative plan

Related Stories

Theresa May pledges to quit to save Brexit plan

If parliament does adopt May's deal, Britain is headed for the exit door on May 22.