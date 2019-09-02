alexa Boris Johnson to call for poll if MPs reject Brexit plan - Daily Nation
Boris Johnson to call for poll if MPs reject Brexit plan

Monday September 2 2019

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement outside 10 Downing Street in central London on September 2, 2019. MPs will debate on his Brexit strategy. PHOTO | BEN STANSALL | AFP 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call for a general election to be held on October 14 if he is defeated in a parliamentary vote on his Brexit strategy to be held on Tuesday, a senior government official said on Monday.

The official said that if, as expected, rebel MPs from his Conservative party join with the opposition to defeat Johnson, the government would immediately table a vote for Wednesday on holding a general election.