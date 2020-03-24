China to lift lockdown on Hubei province, including Wuhan
Tuesday March 24 2020
Beijing
China's central Hubei province, where the deadly coronavirus first emerged late last year, is to lift travel curbs after two months under lockdown, local officials said Tuesday.
Healthy residents will be allowed to leave the province from midnight Tuesday.
Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the outbreak, will lift restrictions from April 8.
Travel and work restrictions in Hubei province have been gradually eased and Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to Wuhan earlier this month.
Wuhan residents considered healthy can now move around the city and take public transport if they show identification, and they can also go back to work if they have a permit from their employer.