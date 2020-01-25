alexa Beijing to suspend domestic, overseas Chinese group tours - Daily Nation
Beijing to suspend domestic, overseas Chinese group tours

Saturday January 25 2020

SARS, Chinese flu

A woman (left) leaves the Wuhan Medical Treatment Centre, where a man who died from a respiratory illness was confined on January 12, 2020. PHOTO | NOEL CELIS | AFP 

Beijing,
China will suspend both domestic and overseas Chinese group tours, state media reported Saturday, as it ramps up efforts to contain a new SARS-like virus that has infected nearly 1,300 people.

Starting Monday, all overseas group tour services, including hotel and plane ticket bookings, from Chinese travel agencies will be suspended, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Domestic tour groups were suspended from Friday, it said.

