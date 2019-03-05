 Clinton rules out another presidential run - Daily Nation
Hillary Clinton rules out another presidential run

Tuesday March 5 2019

 Hillary Clinton 

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives to speak at an awards ceremony for the Georgetown Institute for Women at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, March 31, 2017. PHOTO | BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | AFP 

Mrs Clinton was the frontrunner in 2016 but ended up losing to Donald Trump.

She has held meetings with some of the Democrats who are now vying for the party nomination or considering a run.

By AFP
WASHINGTON,

Hillary Clinton has for the first time ruled out running for president in 2020.

"I'm not running, but I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe," she said Monday in an interview with News 12, a local TV channel in New York.

Mrs Clinton was the frontrunner in 2016 but ended up losing to Donald Trump.

"I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out," she said.

"I'm not going anywhere. What's at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now, are deeply troubling to me."

MEETINGS

Mrs Clinton has held meetings with some of the Democrats who are now vying for the party nomination or considering a run.

CNN has reported that they include former vice president Joe Biden, who has not yet said if he is running.

"I've told every one of them, don't take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted," Mrs Clinton said.

Asked if she would run again for some kind of public office, she seemed to avoid ruling that out.

"I don't think so, but I love living in New York and I'm so grateful that I had the chance to be a senator for eight years and to work with people across our state," said the former secretary of state and senator for New York state.

