Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will be quarantined at his private residence for two weeks, according to a statement published on the presidency’s website on Sunday.

According to the statement, the president received a group of students from a school in northern Portugal last Tuesday at an event and took photos with them.

After a student was confirmed on Saturday night to have been infected with Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) and his school was closed, the president agreed to be quarantined after a suggestion from health authorities.

NO SYMPTOMS

"Having listened to the health authorities, the president of the republic, despite not having any viral symptoms, decided to cancel all his public activity... during the next two weeks," said the statement.

"At the moment when all the Portuguese demonstrate high civic maturity in the face of the viral outbreak, the president of the republic understands that he must give a reinforced example of prevention."

