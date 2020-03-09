alexa Portuguese president to be quarantined for two weeks - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

Portuguese president to be quarantined for two weeks

Monday March 9 2020

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa who will be quarantined at his private residence for two weeks after received a group of students from a school where a coronavirus case was later confirmed. PHOTO | CARLOS COSTA | AFP 

In Summary

  • The president agreed to be quarantined after a suggestion from health authorities.
  • A student, whose school visited him, was was confirmed on Saturday night to have been infected with Covid-19
Advertisement
 
XINHUA
By XINHUA
More by this Author

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will be quarantined at his private residence for two weeks, according to a statement published on the presidency’s website on Sunday.

According to the statement, the president received a group of students from a school in northern Portugal last Tuesday at an event and took photos with them.

After a student was confirmed on Saturday night to have been infected with Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) and his school was closed, the president agreed to be quarantined after a suggestion from health authorities.

NO SYMPTOMS

"Having listened to the health authorities, the president of the republic, despite not having any viral symptoms, decided to cancel all his public activity... during the next two weeks," said the statement.

"At the moment when all the Portuguese demonstrate high civic maturity in the face of the viral outbreak, the president of the republic understands that he must give a reinforced example of prevention."

Related Stories

Advertisement

Nine new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Portugal on Sunday, bringing the total to 30.