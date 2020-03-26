By AFP

Madrid

More than three billion people around the world are living under lockdown as governments step up their efforts against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which has left at least 21,000 people dead.

As the number of confirmed cases worldwide soared past 450,000, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that only a concerted global effort can stop the spread of the virus.

In Spain, the number of fatalities surpassed those of China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged three months ago, making it the hardest-hit nation after Italy.

A policeman hits a man with a stick at a roadblock in Mumbai, India on March 25, 2020 on the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus.

DEATHS

A total of 21,283 deaths have now been reported in 182 countries and territories.

Stock markets rebounded after the US Congress moved closer to passing a $2.2 trillion relief package to prop up a teetering US economy.

In Washington, President Donald Trump said New York, the epicentre of the US outbreak with over 30,000 cases, likely has a few "tough weeks" ahead but he would decide soon whether unaffected parts of the country can get back to work.

"We want to get our country going again. I'm not going to do anything rash or hastily,” Trump said.

"By Easter we'll have a recommendation and maybe before Easter," added Trump, who had been touting a strong US economy as he faces an election in November.

An elderly woman prays for those infected with the new coronavirus at the central square in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on March 25, 2020.

THREAT TO HUMANITY

UN chief Guterres said the world needs to ban together to stem the pandemic.

"Covid-19 is threatening the whole of humanity – and the whole of humanity must fight back," Guterres said, launching an appeal for $2 billion to help the world's poor.

"Global action and solidarity are crucial," he said. "Individual country responses are not going to be enough."

India's stay-at-home order for its 1.3 billion people is now the biggest, taking the total number of individuals facing restrictions on their daily lives to more than three billion.

Paramedics wheel a Covid-19 patient into the Burgos General Hospital in Burgos, Spain on March 25, 2020.

RACE FOR SUPPLIES

Anxious Indians raced for supplies after the world's second-biggest population was ordered not to leave their houses for three weeks.

Russia, which announced the death of two patients who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, is expected to follow suit.

President Vladimir Putin declared next week a public holiday and postponed a public vote on controversial constitutional reforms, urging people to follow instructions given by authorities.

A priest walks past a greengrocer in Manta near Cuneo, northwestern Italy during a prayer procession on March 25, 2020 as another priest blesses resident's houses against the coronavirus pandemic.

PRINCE CHARLES

In Britain, heir to the throne Prince Charles became the latest high-profile figure to be infected, though he has suffered only mild symptoms.

The G20 major economies will hold an emergency videoconference on Thursday to discuss a global response to the crisis, as will the 27 leaders of the European Union, the outbreak's new epicentre.

China has begun to relax its own draconian restrictions on free movement in the province of Hubei – where the outbreak began in December – after the country reported no new cases.

Crowds jammed trains and buses in the province as people took their first opportunity to travel.

A health worker carries the body of a coronavirus victim on a stretcher outside Gregorio Maranon hospital in Madrid, Spain on March 25, 2020.

SPAIN DEATHS SURGE

But Spain saw the number of deaths surge to more than 3,400 after 738 people died in the past 24 hours and the government announced a 432-million-euro ($467 million) deal to buy medical supplies from Beijing.

The death toll in Italy jumped in 24 hours by 683 to 7,503 – by far the highest of any country.

The number of French deaths was up by 231 on Wednesday to more than 1,330, and metro and rail services in Paris were cut to a minimum.

Spain and Italy were joined by France and six more EU countries in urging Germany and the Netherlands to allow the issue of joint European bonds to cut borrowing costs and stabilise the eurozone economy.

Police officers clear hawkers from the streets of Eldoret in Kenya on March 25, 2020as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

EU LEADERS TALK

The call is likely to fall on deaf ears when EU leaders talk on Thursday – with northern members wary of pooling debt with big spenders – but they will sign off on an "unprecedented" recovery plan.

At La Paz University Hospital in Madrid, nurse Guillen del Barrio sounded bereft as he related what happened overnight.

"It is really hard, we had feverish people for many hours in the waiting room," the 30-year-old told AFP.

"Many of my colleagues were crying because there were people who are dying alone, without seeing their family for the last time."

Coronavirus cases are also spreading in the Middle East, where Iran's death toll topped 2,000, and in Africa, where Mali declared its first case and several nations announced states of emergency.

Women wearing masks as a preventive measure against contracting Covid-19 walk through the Abobo suburbs of Abidjan, Ivory Coast on March 25, 2020.

OLYMPIC GAMES

In Japan, which has postponed this year's Olympic Games, Tokyo's governor urged residents to stay home this weekend, warning of a possible "explosion" of the coronavirus.

Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, believed by Christians to house Christ's tomb, was shut as Israel tightened movement restrictions.

The impact of the pandemic is also hitting European football, with leagues and tournaments cancelled, while the fate of the Wimbledon tennis tournament could be decided next week.

A member of the Military Emergencies Unit disinfects the Apanid residence for people with physical and intellectual disabilities in the Getafe suburb of Madrid, Spain on March 25, 2020 as the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 intensified.

WORLD RECESSION

The economic damage of the virus – and the lockdowns – could also be devastating, with fears of a worldwide recession worse than the financial meltdown more than a decade ago.

But financial markets rose after US leaders reached agreement on a stimulus package worth roughly 10 percent of the US economy, an injection Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said represented a "wartime level of investment."

Meanwhile, more than half of all Americans have been told to stay at home, including residents of the largest state, California.