San José,



Costa Rican police Saturday made the largest drug seizure in the country's history after discovering more than five tonnes of cocaine hidden in a container due to be shipped to the Netherlands.

The drugs were concealed in a consignment of ornamental flowers at the port of Limon which was destined for Rotterdam, Interior Minister Michael Soto Rojas said.

Police also arrested a 46-year-old Costa Rican suspect.

The suspicious container was spotted on Friday and a search the following day uncovered 202 suitcases containing a total of 5,048 packages of cocaine weighing around one kilo (2.2 pounds) each.