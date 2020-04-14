By XINHUA

More by this Author

China’s Foreign Ministry has rejected rumours of discrimination against foreign nationals in its anti-pandemic measures, particularly Africans.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the country treats all foreign nationals equally and has zero tolerance for discrimination.

Faced with Covid-19, an abrupt global public health crisis, all countries are taking containment measures to prevent the pandemic from spreading further, he said.

“While overcoming difficulties at home, we also give love and care to all African citizens in China, especially students.

“During our fight against the coronavirus, the Chinese government has been attaching great importance to the life and health of foreign nationals in China,” the spokesperson noted.

“All foreigners are treated equally. We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination.”

Advertisement

TESTING

Guangdong has demanded that all arrivals from overseas undergo concentrated quarantine and nucleic acid testing.

Travelers from overseas, including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, are quarantined in designated places for 14 days.

Quarantine expenses are paid for by the travellers themselves.

Since the outbreak, the Guangdong provincial government has attached high importance to the treatment of foreign patients, including African nationals, and has saved the lives of a number African patients in severe or critical condition in the process.

UNDERSTANDING

The measures taken include providing health management services without differentiation, designating hotels for foreigners required to undergo medical observation, setting up effective communication mechanisms with foreign consulates-general in Guangzhou, and rejecting all racist and discriminatory remarks.

“African friends can count on getting fair, just, cordial and friendly reception in China,” Zhao said.