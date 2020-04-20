By AFP

Washington

Researchers Monday unveiled a coronavirus "heat map" powered by Facebook data which is aimed at helping track the spread of the disease and plan for reopening society.

The Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) project offers "real-time indications of Covid-19 activity not previously available from any other source," according to a university statement.

The map was developed with millions of responses to surveys of Facebook and Google users as part of an effort to monitor the spread of the virus.

EXPANDED GLOBALLY

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the heat map, currently available for the United States, is being expanded globally with help from University of Maryland research teams.

"As the world fights Covid-19 and countries develop plans to reopen their societies, it's critical to have a clear understanding of how the disease is spreading," Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page and in the Washington Post.

"With a community of billions of people globally, Facebook can uniquely help researchers and health authorities get the information they need to respond to the outbreak and start planning for the recovery."

Carnegie Mellon researchers said they are receiving about one million responses per week from Facebook users and some 600,000 from Google users.

MONITOR CHANGES

"Using these and other unique data sources, the CMU researchers will monitor changes over time, enabling them to forecast Covid-19 activity several weeks into the future," the research team said.

The research uses responses to Facebook surveys about symptoms people are experiencing, with data controlled by university team and not shared with the social network.

The scientists also rely on anonymised data from Google and other partners on symptoms and search queries.

"The survey asked people if they have symptoms such as fevers, coughing, shortness of breath or loss of smell that are associated with Covid-19," Zuckerberg said.