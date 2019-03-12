 EU agency closes airspace to Boeing 737 MAX aircraft - Daily Nation
EU agency closes airspace to Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Tuesday March 12 2019

Boeing 737 MAX

A Boeing 737 MAX plane. The EU aviation safety agency said on Tuesday it was closing European airspace to Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. PHOTO | COURTESY 

  • The exact causes of a crash of a 737 MAX aircraft operated by Indonesian airline Lion Air in October for the loss of 189 lives were still being investigated.
By AFP
PARIS

The EU aviation safety agency said on Tuesday it was closing European airspace to Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after two fatal crashes of the model within five months.

"EASA has decided to suspend all flight operations of the two affected models," the agency said.

It noted that the "exact causes" of a crash of a 737 MAX aircraft operated by Indonesian airline Lion Air in October for the loss of 189 lives were still being investigated.

"Since that action, another fatal accident occurred," EASA said, referring to Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people.

"At this early stage of the investigation, it cannot be excluded that similar causes may have contributed to both events," the agency said.

"Based on all available information, EASA considers that further actions may be necessary to ensure the continued airworthiness of the two affected models."

