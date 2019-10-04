EU to remove Switzerland from tax-haven list

By AFP

BRUSSELS

The European Union (EU) is seen likely to remove Switzerland from its grey list of tax havens, according to a document obtained by AFP on Friday.

The move will become effective if finance ministers from all 28 EU member states adopt it unanimously in a meeting in Luxembourg next Thursday.

The grey list has included Switzerland since its launch in December 2017 as the country was deemed as having inadequate tax rules but committed to reforming them.

But now "the necessary reforms have been adopted and published in the (EU) Official Journal and therefore it must be removed" from the list, said the document.

SCANDALS

Four other countries are also expected to leave the grey list: Albania, Costa Rica, Mauritius, Serbia and Mauritius.

The United Arab Emirates and the Marshall Islands will be struck from the black list of tax havens.

This would leave only nine countries or territories considered to be uncooperative on the list: American Samoa, Belize, Fiji, Guam, Oman, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.

The 28 EU finance ministers drew up the lists -- that followed several scandals, including Panama Papers and LuxLeaks -- in the hopes of prodding countries to better combat tax evasion by multinationals and wealthy individuals.