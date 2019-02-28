Sheeran announced his engagement on Instagram in January 2018, saying: "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has married his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in a "tiny winter wedding", The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday.

"Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet -- just Ed's oldest school pals, limited family and the priest," an unnamed source told the tabloid.

The 28-year-old, one of the best-selling artists in the world, has known Seaborn since his childhood in Suffolk, eastern England.

They have reportedly been dating since 2015.

The Sun reported that there were only about 40 people at the ceremony at his estate in Suffolk.

"He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them, a tiny winter wedding," the source said.

However, the couple are said to be planning a "festival-style party" in the summer.

Sheeran announced his engagement on Instagram in January 2018, saying: "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."