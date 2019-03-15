 Ethiopian plane crash: Probe begins in Paris - Daily Nation
Plane crash probe has begun in Paris: Ethiopian Airlines

Friday March 15 2019

A researcher of the Office of Investigation and Analysis retrieves the data of a flight recorder, in the laboratory of the BEA headquarters, in Paris on September 7, 2018. An investigation has begun in Paris into the cause of last week's crash of a Nairobi-bound Boeing jet which killed all 157 passengers and crew, Ethiopian Airlines said Friday. PHOTO | ALAIN JOCARD | AFP 

By AFP
Addis Ababa,

An investigation has begun in Paris into the cause of last week's crash of a Nairobi-bound Boeing jet which killed all 157 passengers and crew, Ethiopian Airlines said Friday.

"The Ethiopian delegation led by the chief investigator of (the) Accident Investigation Bureau has arrived in the French Safety Investigation (BEA) facilities and the investigation process has started in Paris," the airline wrote on Twitter.

SIX MINUTES

The two black boxes from the plane that came down just six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, were taken to Paris on Thursday.

BEA investigators will try to retrieve information from the cockpit voice and flight data recorders, which were damaged in the crash.

Similarities between Sunday's disaster and that of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia in October that killed 189 people have raised fears about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 model.

The plane has since been grounded worldwide.

