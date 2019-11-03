alexa Minor fire reported on Japan jet with PM on Shinzo Abe board - Daily Nation
Minor fire reported on Japan jet with PM on Shinzo Abe board

Sunday November 3 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. A minor fire broke out mid-flight on a government jet Sunday while Mr Abe was on board. PHOTO | ODD ANDERSON | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Tokyo

A minor fire broke out mid-flight on a Japanese government jet Sunday while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on board, but it was extinguished quickly with no injuries, media reports said.

The leader was flying to Bangkok from Tokyo on a Boeing 777-300ER to attend talks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit.

About an hour after take-off, an in-flight announcement said that an oven on the plane had sparked a small blaze, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

EXTINGUISHED

Ten minutes later, another announcement said the fire had been extinguished, with no smoke or smell detected, the newspaper said in an online article.

Jiji Press and Kyodo News reported similar stories, citing government sources.

There was no change to Abe's itinerary, Kyodo said.

Contacted by AFP, officials from the prime minister's office and the defence ministry could not immediately confirm the report.