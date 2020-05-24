By AFP

Hong Kong

Police fired tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday, as hundreds of pro-democracy campaigners gathered in their first rally after China sparked outrage with a proposed new security law.

The proposed legislation is expected to ban treason, subversion and sedition.

This follows repeated warnings from Beijing that it will no longer tolerate dissent in Hong Kong, which was shaken by months of massive, sometimes violent anti-government protests last year.

The protesters were marching between the busy districts of Wan Chai and Causeway Bay when the tear gas was fired.

This was after earlier police warnings against the assembly.

