IS claims deadly suicide attack on Kabul wedding

Sunday August 18 2019

Kabul wedding bombing

Afghan men gather in a wedding hall after a deadly bomb blast in Kabul on August 18, 2019 which killed at least 653 people with scores wounded. It was the deadliest attack in Kabul in recent months. PHOTO | WAKIL KOHSAR | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Beirut,
The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a wedding in Kabul which Afghan authorities said killed at least 63 people.

IS said one of its fighters blew himself up at a "large gathering" in Kabul while others "detonated a parked explosives-laden vehicle" when security forces arrived, in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

The blast, which took place late Saturday in the city's west, came as Washington and the Taliban are in the final stages of a deal to reduce the US military presence in Afghanistan.