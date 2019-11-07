alexa Iran says cancelled accreditation of UN nuclear inspector - Daily Nation
Iran says cancelled accreditation of UN nuclear inspector

Thursday November 7 2019

Natanz nuclear power plant

A truck leaves Natanz nuclear power plant in the central Iranian province of Isfahan on November 6, 2019. Iran on November 7, 2019 said it had cancelled the accreditation of a UN nuclear inspector after she triggered an alarm last week at the entrance to the plant. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

  • Iran said she had "triggered an alarm" raising concern that she could be carrying a "suspect product".
  • She was denied entry into the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.
  • Without specifying whether or not anything had been found in her possession.
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

TEHRAN,

Iran said Thursday that it had cancelled the accreditation of a UN nuclear inspector after she triggered an alarm last week at the entrance to the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

The check at the entrance gate to the plant in central Iran had "triggered an alarm" raising concern that she could be carrying a "suspect product" on her, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation said in a statement posted online.

As a result, she was denied entry, it added, without specifying whether or not anything had been found in her possession.

DENIED ENTRY

The Iranian organisation said it had reported the incident to International Atomic Energy Agency and notified it that its inspector's accreditation had been withdrawn.

She had since left Iran for Vienna, where the IAEA is based, it said, without saying when.

"Iran's representative to the IAEA will present a full report on the matter in Vienna later Thursday,"  it added.

According to a source close to the IAEA, the 35 members of its council of governors will hold a special meeting dedicated to Iran.

Under a landmark 2015 deal between Iran and major powers, its nuclear facilities are subject to continuous monitoring by the IAEA.