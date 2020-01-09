Iran probe finds Ukrainian plane turned back after 'problem'

By AFP

More by this Author

A Ukrainian airliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after experiencing a problem, Iranian authorities said.

"The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash," the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation said on its website.

The initial report by investigators also confirmed that the Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed.