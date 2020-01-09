alexa Iran probe finds Ukrainian plane turned back after 'problem' - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

Iran probe finds Ukrainian plane turned back after 'problem'

Thursday January 9 2020

Ukraine International plane

A Ukraine International plane at an airport. PHOTO | FILE | AFP 

In Summary

  • The initial report by investigators also confirmed that the Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

A Ukrainian airliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after experiencing a problem, Iranian authorities said.

"The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right following a problem and was headed back to the airport at the moment of the crash," the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation said on its website.

The initial report by investigators also confirmed that the Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed.

It cited witnesses who said the jet was on fire while still in the air.