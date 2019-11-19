By AFP

Jerusalem,

Israel's anti-missile defence system intercepted four rockets fired from neighbouring Syria on Tuesday, the army said.

"No hits on Israeli communities were identified," the army added in a WhatsApp message.

Meanwhile, blasts were heard close to Damascus airport in the Syrian capital, the official SANA news agency reported on Tuesday morning.

ROCKETS

Around 450 rockets were fired into Israel last week from the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of a military operation against an Islamic Jihad commander, according to the Israeli army, but no rockets were reported to have been fired from Syria.

Baha Abu Al-Ata, who Israel blamed for recent rocket fire into its territory, was killed in a strike on his home in Gaza City.

A ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic Jihad was agreed after 50 hours of clashes, but the deal remains precarious.

On the same day as strikes killed Ata, Syrian state media reported that an Israeli strike hit the home of another Islamic Jihad militant, killing his son and another person.