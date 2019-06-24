  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

Italian mafia boss Morabito flees Uruguay prison: officials

Monday June 24 2019

Italian mafia boss Rocco Morabito

Italian Rocco Morabito, wanted for more than 20 years for drug trafficking and mafia activities, during his arrest in Uruguay in 2017. Morabito escaped on June 24, 2019 from a Uruguayan prison along with three other foreigners, authorities said. PHOTO | HANDOUT | MARINA MILITARE | AFP) 

In Summary

  • The statement said Morabito was awaiting extradition for "international drug trafficking".
  • Morabito, a top 'Ndrangheta figure, was arrested in Uruguay in 2017 after decades on the run.
Advertisement
 
AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

Montevideo

Italian mafia boss Rocco Morabito has fled prison in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo where he was awaiting extradition to Italy, the interior ministry announced Monday.

Morabito and three other inmates "escaped through a hole in the roof of the building" late Sunday.

They then robbed the occupants of a nearby farmhouse, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said Morabito was awaiting extradition for "international drug trafficking".

Morabito, a top 'Ndrangheta figure, was arrested in Uruguay in 2017 after decades on the run.

Also Read