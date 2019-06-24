By AFP

Montevideo

Italian mafia boss Rocco Morabito has fled prison in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo where he was awaiting extradition to Italy, the interior ministry announced Monday.

Morabito and three other inmates "escaped through a hole in the roof of the building" late Sunday.

They then robbed the occupants of a nearby farmhouse, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said Morabito was awaiting extradition for "international drug trafficking".