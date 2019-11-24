Malaysia's last known Sumatran rhino dies

By AFP

Kuala Lumpur,

The last surviving Sumatran rhino in Malaysia has died, wildlife officials said Sunday.

Once found as far away as eastern India and throughout Malaysia, the Sumatran rhino has been almost wiped out, with fewer than 80 left anywhere, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Only a handful of the creatures remain in the wilds of Indonesia.

CANCER

Sabah Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga told AFP the 25-year-old female named Iman died on the island of Borneo from cancer.

"She was starting to suffer significant pain from the growing pressure of the tumours," Tuuga said.

"I think we can confirm that the Sumatran rhino is now extinct in Malaysia," he added.

Malaysia's last male Sumatran rhino died in May this year. Tam also had lived in the same nature reserve with Iman on Borneo island in Malaysia's Sabah state.