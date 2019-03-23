 Muslims return to New Zealand mosque - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

Muslims return to Christchurch mosque as NZ works to move on

Saturday March 23 2019

Al Noor mosque

Members of the local Muslim community enter Al Noor mosque after is was reopened in Christchurch on March 23, 2019. PHOTO | WILLIAM WEST | AFP 

In Summary

  • The attacks have shocked a country of 4.5 million known for its tolerance and prompted global horror, heightened by Mr Tarrant's cold-blooded live-streaming of the massacre.
  • New Zealand came to a standstill on Friday to mark one week since the massacre, with the Muslim call to prayer broadcast across the country followed by two minutes of silence in honour of those slain.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

CHRISTCHURCH,

Muslims returned to Christchurch's main mosque on Saturday for the first time since a white supremacist massacred worshippers there, as New Zealand sought to return to normality after the tragedy.

The Al Noor mosque was taken over by police for investigations and security reasons after alleged gunman Brenton Tarrant attacked Muslims gathered there and at a smaller mosque for Friday prayers, killing 50 people.

But it was handed back to the local Muslim community on Saturday and began allowing small groups onto its grounds around midday.

"We are allowing 15 people at a time, just to get some normality," said Saiyad Hassen, a volunteer at Al Noor.

"I'm not in a place to say when it is going to (fully) reopen."

Related Content

Mosque officials were not immediately available for comment.

TOLERANCE

The attacks have shocked a country of 4.5 million known for its tolerance and prompted global horror, heightened by Mr Tarrant's cold-blooded live-streaming of the massacre.

New Zealand came to a standstill on Friday to mark one week since the massacre, with the Muslim call to prayer broadcast across the country followed by two minutes of silence in honour of those slain.

Nationwide ceremonies saw poignant scenes of Kiwis embracing Muslims, and of non-Muslim New Zealand women donning makeshift Islamic headscarves in solidarity.

A day earlier, the country outlawed the military-style rifles used in the assault with immediate effect.

REPAIRS

Al Noor had remained closed partly so that workers could repair bullet-pocked walls and clean blood-spattered floors, and on Saturday there was little obvious indication of what took place there.

No bullet holes could be seen and walls appeared to have been freshly painted. Inside, emotional Muslim visitors stood quietly as bright sunlight streamed through windows.

There were also other signs of Christchurch moving forward from the trauma, with children seen playing cricket at a park across from the mosque and previously scheduled sporting events expected to go ahead this weekend.

Related Stories

3 days ago

Anger as Mosque shooter video used in campaign

Erdogan has presented the attack as part of an assault on Turkey and Islam

  • 4 days ago New Zealand to tighten gun laws
  • 15/3/2019 New Zealand's Muslims in shock