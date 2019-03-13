Nations, airlines grounding Boeing's 737 MAX

By AFP

Paris

A number of countries have banned Boeing's 737 MAX 8 medium-haul workhorse jet from their airspace in response to the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board.

Several airlines have grounded the 737 MAX 8 aircraft in their fleets, but many others are continuing to fly the plane pending an investigation into the crash and possible guidance from Boeing itself.

Even airlines still operating the model have been restricted by the action. Air Canada, for example, was obliged to cancel some flights to London because of Britain's ban on the aircraft.

The Nairobi-bound plane was the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed in October, killing 189 passengers and crew -- and some officials have detected similarities between the two accidents.

More than 370 of the 737 MAX 8 planes are in service around the world, with nearly 5,000 on order.

New Zealand

Australia

China

All European Union countries

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Namibia

Oman

Singapore

Kuwait

United Arab Emirates

Aerolineas Argentinas

Aeromexico

Cayman Airways

Comair

Eastar Jet

Ethiopian Airlines

Gol Airlines

Icelandair

LOT

MIAT Mongolian Airlines

Norwegian Air Shuttle

Smartwings