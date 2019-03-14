Nations, airlines grounding Boeing's 737 MAX

By BBC

Paris,

The United States on Wednesday became the latest nation to bar flights of Boeing's 737 MAX medium-haul jets in response to Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board.

Some airlines have also grounded their 737 MAX jets pending the outcome of investigation into the crash and possible guidance from Boeing itself.

The Nairobi-bound Flight ET302 was the same type as the Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed in October, killing 189 passengers and crew -- and officials, including the US Federal Aviation Administration, say they have detected similarities between the two accidents.

Nearly 390 of the 737 MAX jets are in service around the world for 59 airlines, with nearly 5,000 on order.

Here is a round-up of countries and airlines that have banned the 737 MAX:

Namibia

Nigeria

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Egypt

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

United Arab Emirates -- including major hub Dubai

Canada

United States

All European Union countries

Serbia

In addition to countries whose authorities have banned flights of 737 MAX jets, here is a list of individual airlines that have grounded them:

Aerolineas Argentinas

Aeromexico

Cayman Airways

Comair (South Africa)

Eastar Jet (South Korea)

Ethiopian Airlines

Gol Airlines (Brazil)

Icelandair

MIAT Mongolian Airlines

Norwegian Air Shuttle

S7 (Russia)

Garuda Indonesia