Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached a historic deal Monday with one-time rival parliament speaker Benny Gantz to form an emergency unity government, ending the country's worst political crisis.

"An agreement for the establishment of a national emergency government is now being signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White (alliance) chairman... Benny Gantz," a joint statement said.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier and head of the right-wing Likud party, had squared off against Gantz in three inconclusive elections over the past year.

Neither had secured enough support to form a viable governing coalition in any of the votes.

CALLS FOR UNITY

As the Covid-19 epidemic intensified following the last election on March 2, calls mounted for them to unite and offer the country a rare period of political calm as it battles an unprecedented health crisis.

After being mandated to form a government by President Reuven Rivlin, Gantz was elected speaker of Israel's parliament, the Knesset, last month in a surprise move.

He pledged to use that position to seek a deal with Netanyahu, saying the pandemic and grinding political deadlock demanded tough compromises.

His decision led to the break-up of Blue and White, the centrist alliance he led.

WEAKENED POSITION

Many had speculated that Netanyahu would capitalise on Gantz's weakened position to take Israel to a fourth election in 18 months.

But Monday's deal averted such a poll.

The prime minister was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in January and some experts had argued he would seek to win a parliamentary majority to push through legislation protecting him from prosecution.