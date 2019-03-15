By AFP

More by this Author

Christchurch

New Zealand police said they have detained four people in connection with deadly shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday and had secured a number of improvised explosive devices.

"Four are in custody, three of them are men and one is a woman," commissioner Mike Bush said, saying there were "significant" and "multiple" fatalities.

He said the suspected IEDs found attached to the attackers' vehicles had been made safe by the military.