 Four detained after New Zealand shootings - Daily Nation
Breaking News
Gunman targets New Zealand mosques - PHOTOS - VIDEO...
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

New Zealand police says four in custody, IEDs found

Friday March 15 2019

New Zealand shootings

Ambulances rushing towards the mosque after a firing incident in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15, 2019. New Zealand police said they have detained four people in connection with deadly shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday. PHOTO | RADIO NEW ZEALAND | AFP 

Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

Christchurch

New Zealand police said they have detained four people in connection with deadly shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday and had secured a number of improvised explosive devices.

"Four are in custody, three of them are men and one is a woman," commissioner Mike Bush said, saying there were "significant" and "multiple" fatalities.

He said the suspected IEDs found attached to the attackers' vehicles had been made safe by the military.

Related Stories

42 minutes ago

Gunman targets New Zealand mosques - PHOTOS - VIDEO

Unknown number of people dead.