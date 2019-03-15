New Zealand police says four in custody, IEDs found
Friday March 15 2019
Christchurch
New Zealand police said they have detained four people in connection with deadly shootings at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday and had secured a number of improvised explosive devices.
"Four are in custody, three of them are men and one is a woman," commissioner Mike Bush said, saying there were "significant" and "multiple" fatalities.
He said the suspected IEDs found attached to the attackers' vehicles had been made safe by the military.