By AFP

More by this Author

San Francisco

Apple on Tuesday played to its strengths with powerful new iPhone and iPad models able to serve as stages for its new game and television services.

The Silicon Valley titan added into the mix a new-generation Apple Watch that can tell when a place it getting too noisy or help point wearers in the right direction.

Apple introduced three new iPhone models as the company strives to offset slumping sales.

The new Apple iPhone 11 (L) and iPhone 11 Pro (R) are displayed during an Apple special event on September 10, 2019 in Cupertino, California. PHOTO | JUSTIN SULLIVAN | GETTY IMAGES | AFP

UPGRADES

Advertisement

An iPhone 11 boasted upgrades including a dual-camera system, longer battery life, a muscular computer chip and better water resistance.

The iPhone 11 will be priced starting at USD699 when it hits the market on September 20.

The phone's camera has a new "ultra-wide" angle lens.

Like the other new models, the iPhone is powered by an "A13 bionic" chip made in-house by Apple and infused with machine learning as well as high-performance graphics and processing capabilities.

Apple TV+ will arrive about two weeks before a new Disney+ streaming television service. PHOTO | JOSH EDELSON | AFP

LARGER SCREEN

Apple also introduced an iPhone 11 Pro and larger-screened iPhone 11 Pro Max that will have starting prices of USD999 and USD1,099 respectively when they are available on September 20.

The Pro line of iPhone has rich "super retina" OLED displays and a third camera on the back for professional quality photos and video, as well as a ramped-up zoom and editing software.

Apple played up an ability to use Pro iPhones for slow motion portrait snippets like selfies that it called "slofies."

An attendee looks at the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro during an Apple special event on September 10, 2019 in Cupertino, California. PHOTO | JUSTIN SULLIVAN | GETTY IMAGES | AFP

5G NETWORKS

None of the iPhones was tailored for the 5G telecom networks starting to roll out.

Apple introduced a seventh-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch display priced at USD329. It is set to be in stores starting September 30.

A "must-have" Apple Pencil integrated to work with the iPad touch screen can be used as a controller for creation or productivity.

The iPad case is made entirely of recycled aluminium and will have a recently introduced operating system designed specifically for the tablet computers.

The fifth-generation Apple Watch has a touch-screen face that is always on so the time and notifications are always viewable, while still being stingy on battery power.

Previous generations had the smartwatch face go dark when arms dropped to save on power.

Apple unveiled its iPhone 11 models Tuesday, touting upgraded, ultra-wide cameras as it updated its popular smartphone line-up and cut its entry price to USD699. PHOTO | JUSTIN SULLIVAN | GETTY IMAGES | AFP

NOISE LEVELS

New software features include tracking ambient noise levels to safeguard people's hearing; an ability for women to monitor menstrual cycles, and a "compass" to keep users properly oriented.

Apple also invited Watch users to volunteer for three new health studies, though data collected will remain anonymous.

Apple Watch Series 5 had a starting price of USD399 and was set to be available starting September 20. Apple also reduced the price of Apple Watch Series 3 to a starting price of USD199.

Apple unveiled its iPhone 11 models on September 10, 2019 and cut its entry price to USD699. PHOTO | JOSH EDELSON | AFP

TV+

Apple's promised streaming television service – dubbed TV+ - will launch internationally on November 1.

The line-up of original shows will include "The Morning Show," "Dickinson," "See," "For All Mankind" and "The Elephant Queen."

Apple chief executive Tim Cook promised more content would be added as it is produced.

The service will be priced at USD4.99 monthly, about half of what Netflix charges for access to its large catalogue of content, and is available for viewing using Apple devices or online at tv.apple.com.

Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller talks about the new iPhone 11 Pro during an Apple special event on September 10, 2019 in Cupertino, California. PHOTO | JUSTIN SULLIVAN | GETTY IMAGES | AFP

FREE OF CHARGE

Anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac computer will get a year of Apple TV+ thrown in free of charge.

Apple TV+ will arrive about two weeks before a new Disney+ streaming television service, which costs USD2 more per month.

Apple will open its Arcade game service on September 19, also charging USD4.99 monthly.