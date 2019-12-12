By AFP

More by this Author

Seoul

North Korea's foreign ministry on Thursday criticised the United States as "foolish" for convening a UN Security Council meeting over growing concern about short-range rockets fired from the isolated state.

Washington on Wednesday used the meeting to warn of consequences for North Korea if it followed through with its promise of an ominous "Christmas gift" in the event that the US does not come up with concessions by the end of the year.

"By arranging the meeting, the U.S. did a foolish thing which will boomerang on it, and decisively helped us make a definite decision on what way to choose," North Korea's foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Trump has met three times with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear programme, but frustrated North Korea is seeking a comprehensive deal that includes sanctions relief.

NOTHING TO LOSE

Advertisement

"The US talks about dialogue, whenever it opens its mouth, but it is too natural that the U.S. has nothing to present before us though dialogue may open," it added.

North Korea said it has "nothing more to lose and we are ready to take a countermeasure corresponding to anything that the U.S. opts for".

At the UN Security Council, US ambassador Kelly Craft voiced concern that North Korea was indicating it would test intercontinental ballistic missiles "which are designed to attack the continental United States with nuclear weapons".

But she said the United States, which used its presidency of the Security Council to convene the meeting, wanted to work towards a deal.