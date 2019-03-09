 No Bible touched as fire razes church - Daily Nation
Extraordinary scene stuns firefighters in West Virginia church

Saturday March 9 2019

The bibles that were untouched by the fire.

The bibles that were untouched by the fire. PHOTO | COURTESY 

  • Several bibles and crosses that were in the church were not burnt by the fierce fire.
  • No firefighter was injured during the incident.
By NATION REPORTER
An extraordinary scene at a church gutted down by a fire fierce last Sunday has left residents of Grandview in West Virginia stunned.

Firefighters were called to respond to the inferno that was ravaging Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview.

The fire burnt so hot that responders had to back out at one instance, according to the a Facebook post by the Coal City Department.

As the firefighters went through the charred remains, to their amazement, they came across a stack of Bibles and crosses that were not burnt by the fire.

“In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes. Not a single Bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!!” the department said.

The Facebook post, which has since gone viral, features photos of a pile of about a dozen intact Bibles surrounded by the rubble.

"Though the odds were against us, God was not," the firefighters added.