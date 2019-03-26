 Pentagon approves $1 bn for Trump's border wall - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

Pentagon authorises $1 bn for Trump's border wall

Tuesday March 26 2019

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump inspects border wall prototypes with Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott in San Diego, California on March 13, 2018. The Pentagon notified the US Congress on March 25, 2019 that it has authorised $1 billion for new border wall construction at the US-Mexico border. PHOTO | MANDEL NGAN | AFP  

In Summary

  • The Department of Homeland Security asked the Pentagon to build and improve roads, and install lighting to support Trump's emergency declaration as concerns the border.
  • The statement was released just hours before Shanahan was due to testify in Congress to present and defend the Pentagon's draft budget.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

Washington,

Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan said Monday he had authorised $1 billion to build part of the wall sought by President Donald Trump along the US-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security asked the Pentagon to build 57 miles (92 kilometers) of 18-foot (5.5-meter) fencing, build and improve roads, and install lighting to support Trump's emergency declaration as concerns the border.

Shanahan "authorised the commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers to begin planning and executing up to $1 billion in support to the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Patrol," a Pentagon statement read.

FEDERAL LAW

The acting defence secretary defended the move by citing a federal law that he said "gives the Department of Defence the authority to construct roads and fences and to install lighting to block drug-smuggling corridors across international boundaries of the United States in support of counter-narcotic activities of federal law enforcement agencies."

Related Content

US-Mexican border in Anapra

Border fencing is pictured on the US-Mexican border in Anapra, New Mexico, under a full moon on March 19, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL RATJE | AFP

The statement was released just hours before Shanahan was due to testify in Congress to present and defend the Pentagon's draft budget.

BUDGET

Frustrated by Congress's refusal to provide the budget he sought to build a border wall, Trump declared a national emergency last month in order to bypass lawmakers to unlock $8 billion in funding.

The move drew condemnation from both the president's rival Democrats and fellow Republicans, who warned it was an abuse of presidential powers and created a dangerous precedent.

Related Stories

22/6/2017

Trump's new idea — a 'solar wall' on Mexican border

"Yes, we will build a wall," he told a crowd in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

  • 31/1/2019 Frustrated Trump says a wall 'is a WALL!'
  • 22/7/2016 Trump promises 'safety' to fearful Americans
  • 13/2/2019 Trump says not 'happy' with border deal