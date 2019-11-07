alexa Philippines launches rescue after ferry capsizes - Daily Nation
Philippines launches rescue after ferry capsizes

Thursday November 7 2019

Philippine Coast Guard personnel

Philippine Coast Guard personnel search for survivors and dead bodies from the sunken ferry St Thomas Aquinas on August 17, 2013. Authorities launched a rescue operation on November 7, 2019 after a ferry with at least 60 people capsized near the central island Cebu. PHOTO | TED ALJIBE | AFP 

In Summary

AFP
By AFP
MANILA,

Philippine authorities launched a rescue operation Thursday after a ferry with at least 60 people onboard capsized in rough seas, the coast guard said.

The vessel was plying a route near the central island Cebu when its crew radioed for help, saying the vessel was taking on water.

"We do not have a tally now, but all those we recovered are alive," Coast Guard spokesman Lieutenant Michael Encina told AFP. "We cannot find the boat as of now."

The Philippines, an archipelago where millions rely on rickety ferries for cheap transport between islands, has regular boat accidents.