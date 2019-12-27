alexa Plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing nine people - Daily Nation
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing nine people

Friday December 27 2019

Almaty airport in Kazakhstan

Almaty airport in Kazakhstan. Nine people died on December 27, 2019 when a passenger plane crashed shortly after take-off from the airport, the government said. PHOTO | FILE | PATRICK BAZ | AFP  

AFP
By AFP
Almaty

Nine people died Friday when a passenger plane crashed shortly after take-off from Almaty airport in Kazakhstan, the government said.

The Central Asian country's emergencies committee said that 100 people were on board the Bek Air plane, including five staff.

Nine people, six of them children, were injured, according to the committee.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged to give compensation to families of the victims and tweeted that those responsible "will be severely punished in accordance with the law."

Tokayev also said that a government commission had been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

