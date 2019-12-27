5.1 magnitude quake strikes near Iran nuclear power plant
Friday December 27 2019
Tehran
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.
The earthquake happened near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southwest.
The quake jolted villages near Kalameh city, semi-official news agency ISNA said.
The city is about 45 kilometres east of the Bushehr plant.
The quake struck at 5.23am (0153 GMT).
There were no immediate reports of any damage, ISNA added, citing an emergency official.