alexa 5.1 magnitude quake strikes near Iran nuclear power plant - Daily Nation
5.1 magnitude quake strikes near Iran nuclear power plant

Friday December 27 2019

Bushehr nuclear power plant

Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the plant on December 27, 2019, the US Geological Survey said. PHOTO | FILE | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Tehran

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake happened near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southwest.

The quake jolted villages near Kalameh city, semi-official news agency ISNA said.

The city is about 45 kilometres east of the Bushehr plant.

The quake struck at 5.23am (0153 GMT).

There were no immediate reports of any damage, ISNA added, citing an emergency official.