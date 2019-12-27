By AFP

More by this Author

Tehran

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake happened near the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the southwest.

The quake jolted villages near Kalameh city, semi-official news agency ISNA said.

The city is about 45 kilometres east of the Bushehr plant.

The quake struck at 5.23am (0153 GMT).

Advertisement